AFN Airing All March Madness College Basketball Games

March Madness is here and the American Forces Network (AFN) is airing every college basketball championship game.



The games are spread out over four of AFN’s eight direct-to-home TV services: AFN|sports, AFN|sports2 and AFN|prime Atlantic and Pacific.



AFN offers viewers a convenient, interactive microsite to see exactly when games air, and on which channel. Go to www.Myafn.net, click on March Madness and use the drop down menu for the applicable time zone.



Fans planning on recording games or getting up early to see them, should keep in mind the schedule is subject to late changes because of COVID, the unpredictable nature of live sports and “flex feeds” from originating networks.



A "flex feed" allows Stateside networks to switch from a scheduled game to a different one if they judge it to be more interesting and competitive. This could result in unscheduled interruptions in a game, or coverage of the same game airing on more than one AFN TV service at the same time. AFN is contractually obligated to broadcasts games as received by originating networks, and does not independently initiate flex feeds.



The “Sweet 16” are scheduled for March 27 and 28, the “Elite Eight” for March 29 and 30, the “Final Four” for April 3, and the Championship game for April 5.



March Madness is just one of the many major events airing on AFN. For a full listing of other sporting events, entertainment and news on all eight of AFN’s direct-to-home services, viewers should surf to www.Myafn.net and use the “search all” function under the “TV” drop down menu.

