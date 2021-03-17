Setting the Foundation: Realty Specialist

Courtesy Photo | Stacy Kohan reads her citations from her recently awarded medals from the Afghanistan...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Stacy Kohan reads her citations from her recently awarded medals from the Afghanistan District following a very successful deployment. (Photo by Rick Benoit) see less | View Image Page

There are a lot of moving parts in any project that the Engineering, Contracting, and Construction Team of the USACE Transatlantic Afghanistan District is involved in.

Along with those moving parts exist various behind the scenes personnel who bring the projects to fruition.

Who better to set the foundation than the District’s Realty Specialist?

In honor of Women’s History Month we introduce you to the most recent Realty Specialist who was on the ground running throughout the Area of Responsibility footprint, landing some great foundations for the District, which ultimately support the mission for the people of Afghanistan.

She is Stacy Kohan.

In her role as a Realty Specialist, as necessary, she would acquire, manage, and dispose of real estate in support of U. S. Coalition forces which is accomplished through leases (private property), no cost land use agreements when dealing with the Afghan Government, no cost permits when working on actions with NATO and license agreements when working on Afghan actions.

“I decided to apply for the deployment opportunity to Afghanistan to bring me out of my comfort zone and hopefully learn some different aspects of real estate, “said Kohan.

She went on to say how overseas real estate interest her and this was the perfect chance to jump in head first. “I also have not had much opportunity to work with the military so this is a great opportunity for me to work directly with our U. S. Forces and learn their way of doing things, plus picking up on those Army acronyms (which seems impossible at present),” she said.

Although Kohan deployed for the first time in 2019, she is no stranger to the Engineer Regiment. A seasoned USACE civilian she has served with the Baltimore District’s Property Services Field Office (RSFO), located near Fort Meade, Maryland, just celebrating her 34th anniversary in October.

She has been a part of a great team of teams with the Afghanistan District and recently was awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for her extraordinary efforts in support of the mission in theater.

But this New Market Maryland native will continue on with her favorite things of kayaking, reading, vacationing, and hiking with her family, as it is the love of country music and family, which includes her dogs and grand dogs.

In celebrating Women’ History Month is also befitting to note that Kohan has two beautiful daughters and two wonderful stepdaughters, but also gives a lot of credit to her parents for supporting her, along with her husband whom she acknowledges as being the ones who have helped her become the person she has become.

Since Kohan’s chapter of selflessly serving in a contingency environment has come to a close, her message to those planning to deploy are to be patient and ask questions, getting as much information as you can before deploying about what you will be doing and try to do some research ahead of your actual deployment.

And one of the best words to pass on would be to get to know your team mates so you have great support all around you.

We salute you Stacy Kohan who has helped make history here in Afghanistan, not only for other women in the country this month of celebrating women, but for the people of Afghanistan. Just know that when the opportunity affords itself we know you will be attending a country music concert somewhere in your future.