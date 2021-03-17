Women's History Month Employee Spotlight-Telia Mahomes

Name: Telia Mahomes

Position: Contract Specialist

Years with SWL: 10

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration-Henderson State University.

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, trying different foods and traveling.



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: I started in the Real Estate Division as a student under the Pathways Program. Once I graduated from Henderson State University, I applied for the Legal Instruments Examiner. After a couple of years in that position, I applied for a Realty Specialist position and stayed there until July of 2019. I then applied for a position in the Contracting Division and am now a Contract Specialist.



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: That’s a tough question! Truly, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every job position I’ve ever held. I’ve learned a plethora of things and met some awesome people along the way.

So in my opinion, I haven’t held an unfavorable position in my entire career with USACE!



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: What I enjoy most about my job is the VARIETY!! There are so many endless opportunities within the Contracting field. I love the fact that every day I get to learn new things and new processes. In the Little Rock District alone, there are three branches of Contracting. That’s three times the opportunities! There’s still so much that I don’t know and that’s what excites me the most, because there’s so much depth that I get to dive into. Lastly, but certainly not least, are the people that I am honored to work with. We work together as a team and they are always so willing to help, guide and educate. I have a mentor as well and he is fantastic!



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: In my Contracting career so far, my favorite project would be the Eglin Initial Outfitting project. What makes it my favorite is how smoothly it went, considering it was my very first award. I was able to travel with my mentor and the Program/Project Managers to the site and even witnessed how site visits and initial meetings were held. I realized then that it takes a lot of people to accomplish one contractual goal.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Balance?! What is that? On a serious note, prior to COVID-19, I would find balance by traveling at least two to three times a year. It could be a trip to Branson, MO, or Dallas, TX, just a small getaway to clear my mind and enjoy a different scene. Lately, I’ve managed to find good movies and TV shows on one of the several streaming platforms I have a subscription for, and that’s how I unwind.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I love to shop!! It’s very therapeutic!



Q: Favorite family tradition

A: Family vacations have always been my favorite tradition in my family. My parents, sister and I always find the time to take a summer trip together. Of course, this was prior to COVID, but hopefully once everything clears and it’s safe to travel again, we’ll be able to resume our tradition. I am truly looking forward to it!



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why

A: One of my favorite women AND hero that inspires me the most, is my mom. She has helped mold and shape me into the woman that I am today, and I am very grateful for her. She is ultimately my best friend and handles life with such grace, poise and resilience. I admire her strength and the unconditional love that she has for her family and others. I could literally write a book about her! I love that woman!

