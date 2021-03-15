Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL Acute Respiratory Clinic/COVID-19 Site passes one-year mark

    NMCCL Acute Respiratory Clinic/COVID-19 Site passes one-year mark

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    One team, one fight. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s leadership recognized the one-year establishment of the Acute Respiratory Clinic and COVID-19 Screening site aboard MCB Camp Lejeune on March 15, 2021. The Acute Respiratory Clinic and COVID-19 Screening site were established on March 18, 2020 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The site was set up in an effort to protect patients being seen at the Medical Center from having close contact with possible COVID-19 positive patients.

    During the brief, outdoor ceremony, speakers including NMCCL Commander and Director CAPT Reginald Ewing and Marine Corps Installations East Public Health Emergency Officer Captain Michael Sullivan emphasized the efforts and sacrifices made by the staff over the past year. The ARC team kept the site open and running seven days a week, often staying open for most holidays and weekends.

    “You have had the watch for the past year. When the main aspects of the hospital shutdown and people were told to sequester and go home and minimize contacts, you had the watch, you were here,” said Sullivan. “There were times when there was a liberty, and everyone was getting time off and getting a break, you had the watch. Rain, sleet, shine, heat, you guys were here, handling things. I am so impressed with your honor, courage and commitment.”

    The ARC, located in the right side of Building NH-200, in front of the main Medical Center continues to be open for TRICARE Beneficiaries and Government Service employees seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the ARC, visit https://camp-lejeune.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/Visitor-Guidelines/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

