2021 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award Winners Announced

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker announced the fiscal year 2021 winners of the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Awards for excellence in food service, March 11.



“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy Food Service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Harker. “I commend the Navy Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, Naval Aviation Enterprise, CNIC, and individual commands for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”



“The Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award represents the highest honor given to U.S. Navy Food Service operations in recognition of food service excellence,” said Commander NAVSUP Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos. “The award encourages friendly competition among units and challenges culinary teams to consistently demonstrate outstanding daily upkeep, sanitation, safety, administration, management, and training while simultaneously delivering high-quality nutritious foods that exceed customer expectations. Our culinary specialists generate readiness and support quality-of-life everyday through their exceptional dedication to our Sailors and Joint warfighters.”



“While COVID-19 continues to impact every aspect of Navy Food Service operations, to include this year’s Ney Awards evaluations and recognition ceremony, the distinction is no less significant,” said Director of Navy Food Service Lt. Cmdr. Leanne Riley. “Selected from a highly competitive group of food service operations, the winners of the 2021 Ney awards can be proud of their accomplishment, representing the best that Navy Food Service has to offer. Congratulations.”



The Captain Edward F. Ney afloat winners representing the Navy’s Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, and Naval Aviation Enterprise are:



1. Submarine Category Winner: USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23)

2. Small-Medium Afloat Category Winner: USS McFaul (DDG 74)

3. Large Afloat Category Winner: USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

4. Aircraft Carrier Category Winner: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)



The Captain Edward F. Ney Ashore General Messes representing Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) are:



1. West Coast General Mess Category Winner: Trident Inn, Naval Base Kitsap, Washington

2. East Coast General Mess Category Winner: Gator Inn, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia

3. OCONUS General Mess Category Winner: Ristorante Bella Etna Dining Facility, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy



NAVSUP oversees the development of the Navy Standard Core Menu, the Master Load List, and nutritional value of Sailor’s food options in conjunction with the Department of Defense Go for Green® initiative, contributing to Sailor readiness and ability to operate at peak performance.

