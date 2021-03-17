Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 and B-2 aircraft integrate in high north

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.17.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Charis Bryan 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and two U.S. B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew a Bomber Task Force mission off the coast of Iceland, March 16, 2021.

    The bombers conducted long-range integration in the high north and refined the skills necessary to fly effective night operations in a new environment.

    Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness of the U.S. Air Force, which is necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.

    “Bomber Task Force missions are critical to maintaining our global competitive edge,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander. “The importance of providing Airmen the opportunity to train in unique environments can’t be overstated.”

    Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are a visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence.

    Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

