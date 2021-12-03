Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducts Live-Fire Exercise

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) conducted a live-fire exercise in the Indian Ocean March 12.

Units from the strike group engaged inflatable surface targets with a variety of weapons systems. F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 and the “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 dropped Mark 76 inert bombs, MH-60S Sea Hawks from the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and MH-60R Sea Hawks from the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 used crew-served weapons and USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and USS Russell (DDG 59) fired inert rounds from their Mark 45 5-inch guns.

“This exercise was a great opportunity for the strike group to practice integrating its air wing and surface assets to prosecute a surface target,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine. “We continue to keep our tactical warfighting skills sharp to demonstrate our commitment to our allies and partners in the region.”

The TRCSG is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to build partnerships that foster maritime security and to conduct a wide range of operations that support humanitarian efforts and freedom of the seas.

Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific December 23.

