Photo Essay: 1940s-era photos of Commissary Warehouse at Camp McCoy

This photo, from April 15, 1940, shows the commissary warehouse that once stood on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation was called Camp McCoy in 1940. The photo is one of many found in a forgotten file cabinet in 2020 in one of Fort McCoy's oldest buildings. It's part of a real property record for the post. In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post's older buildings that contained decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy's South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation's oldest remaining structures.

In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained decades-old real property books.



Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special.



It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



