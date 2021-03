Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Vaccination Site Support Since February 2021

U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, has overseen the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response operation in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services since March 2020. This fact sheet reflects joint assistance to state-run, federally supported community vaccination centers since February 2021. Approximately 2,900 military medical and support personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Forces are currently working, or will soon work, in 11 states and one territory as part of the federal vaccine response to the pandemic. To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 700,000 vaccines.



As part of new COVID-19 support efforts, and sourced from new Active Duty personnel recently announced by DoD to support the new effort.



• California



o In California, 222 service members, who arrived Feb. 11, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army, will support the Community Vaccination Center at California State University Los Angeles in Los Angeles.



• Florida



o In Florida, 556 service members, who arrived Feb. 26, will support four teams in four cities.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Valencia College – West Campus in Orlando.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Miami Dade Community College (North Campus) in Miami.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy will support the CVC at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the CVC at the Tampa Greyhound Track in Tampa.



• Georgia



o In Georgia, 222 service members, who will arrive March 19, will support one team in one city

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



• Illinois



o In Illinois, 222 service members, who arrived March 5, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at the United Center in Chicago.



• Michigan



o In Michigan, 222 service members, who will arrive March 19, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the CVC at Ford Field in Detroit.



• New York



o In New York, 278 service members, who arrived Feb. 19, will support two teams in two cities.

 One 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy will support the CVC at York College in Jamaica.

 One 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the CVC at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.



• North Carolina



o In North Carolina, 139 service members, who arrived March 5, will support one team in one city.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

• Ohio



o In Ohio, 222 service members, who arrived March 12, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army will support the Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland.



• Pennsylvania



o In Pennsylvania, 222 service members, who arrived Feb. 26, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps, will support the CVC at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.



• Texas



o In Texas, 500 service members, who arrived Feb. 19, will support three teams in three cities.

 One, 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force, will support the CVC at the NRG Center in Houston.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps will support the CVCs at Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



As part of ongoing COVID-19 support efforts, and sourced from Active Duty personnel previously identified to support the ongoing effort.



• New Jersey



o In New Jersey, 100 service members will support four teams in eight cities.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived Feb. 11, will support the CVC at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset and the CVCs at Calvary Baptist Church and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, both in Paterson.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army, who arrived Feb. 19, will support the CVCs at Iglesia Pentecostal Church and Trenton Central High School, both in Trenton, and the CVC at BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived Feb. 19, will support the CVC at Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth and the CVC at the Maureen Collier Senior Center in Jersey City.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy, arriving at a date to be determined, will support the CVC at St. Matthew AME Church in City of Orange and at a CVC to be determined in Newark.



• U.S. Virgin Islands



o In the U.S. Virgin Islands, 25 service members, who arrived Feb. 26, will support one team on one island.

 One, 25-person, Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy will support a CVC at the University of the Virgin Islands campus on St. Thomas.



