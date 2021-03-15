Historic vehicle finds new home

Photo By Timothy Hoyle | A World War II ambulance sits on a trailer at the Army Museum Support Center’s...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Hoyle | A World War II ambulance sits on a trailer at the Army Museum Support Center’s outdoor storage facility at Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 28 awaiting transport to the Alabama Center of Military History. Photo by Jon Wilkey see less | View Image Page

Alabama residents and tourists will enjoy a piece of World War II history that left an Army historical program for a new home.



When a WWII ambulance at the Army Museum Support Center became available it was requested by Alabama’s Center of Military History, which operates the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville.



Site Manager Jon Wilkey said a representative from the Center of Military History came to Anniston to check in and complete the documentation before going to the Army Museum Support Center’s storage location to load the vehicle for transport. Wilkey said it felt “outstanding” to help preserve history.



“I believe we destroy too many military artifacts that should be preserved to document our history,” Wilkey said.



For more information on the Veterans Memorial Museum, please visit its website.