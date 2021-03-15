Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic vehicle finds new home

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Story by Timothy Hoyle 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Alabama residents and tourists will enjoy a piece of World War II history that left an Army historical program for a new home.

    When a WWII ambulance at the Army Museum Support Center became available it was requested by Alabama’s Center of Military History, which operates the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville.

    Site Manager Jon Wilkey said a representative from the Center of Military History came to Anniston to check in and complete the documentation before going to the Army Museum Support Center’s storage location to load the vehicle for transport. Wilkey said it felt “outstanding” to help preserve history.

    “I believe we destroy too many military artifacts that should be preserved to document our history,” Wilkey said.

    For more information on the Veterans Memorial Museum, please visit its website.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

