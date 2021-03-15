Michigan National Guard soldiers return from D.C.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | A Soldier from the Michigan Army National Guard unloads duffle bags from a plane...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | A Soldier from the Michigan Army National Guard unloads duffle bags from a plane baggage ramp after her plane landed at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, March 15, 2021. Soldiers from the 46th Military Police Company from Corunna, along with those from the 460th Chemical Company based out of Lapeer, and Soldiers from Headquarters, Headquarters Company 177th Military Police Brigade which is located in Taylor. All of the Soldiers are coming home after spending two months in Washington D.C. mobilized to help guard the nation’s capital building after the events on January 06, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera) see less | View Image Page

Today, the Michigan National Guard (MING) welcomed home approximately 1,000 soldiers as they returned from the U.S. Capitol support mission in Washington, D.C.



The National Guard members had been deployed to the National Capitol Region since Jan. 29 where they augmented the District of Columbia National Guard and U.S. Capitol Police in support of the Post Inaugural Security Mission. MING personnel performed a variety of duties, such as providing additional security, training, and logistical support.



“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have always stepped up whenever called upon and their support for the Capitol region was no different,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are so happy to welcome them home and proud of their service and professionalism. Their dedication and conduct are a credit to the State of Michigan and our nation.”



Soldiers from the 177th Military Police Brigade and the 107th Engineer Battalion, who made up a majority of the Michigan National Guard (MING) contingent that provided support, were welcomed home by MING senior leaders. U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Command Sergeant Major William Russell III welcomed home Soldiers in Detroit while Assistant Adjutant Generals for MING-Army, Brig. Gens. Lawrence E. Schloegl and Scott W. Hiipakka greeted Soldiers in Green Bay and Alpena.



“Our Soldiers are true professionals and did an outstanding job protecting our nation’s capital,” said Col. Chris McKinney, Task Force Independence commander during the Capitol Response mission, and commander of the 177th MP Brigade. “Whether the mission is overseas, within the state of Michigan or throughout the country, we are always ready to respond.”



“We are thankful for the sacrifices our members make and the support they receive from their families and communities,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Michigan National Guard is ready to serve our state and nation whenever the opportunity arises, but we are always glad to have the soldiers return home.”



Prior to the Post Inaugural Security Mission, the Michigan National Guard also supported the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 with about 700 Soldiers and Airmen. The MING continues to support COVID-19 response efforts across the state of Michigan.



The soldiers who supported the D.C. mission were screened for COVID-19 prior to departure, several times while there, and tested again upon return. COVID-19 vaccinations were also offered to the soldiers prior to departing Michigan, while in D.C. and when they returned.