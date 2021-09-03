FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 9, 2021 Release No. 21-03-003

ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA in Georgia and Ohio



SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 440 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel will deploy to Georgia and Ohio to support two state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation in support of state and federal vaccination efforts.



“To be part of this whole-of-government response – to enable state-led, federally supported community vaccination centers in Georgia, Ohio and elsewhere, to give more people access to vaccines, and to go on the offensive against this pandemic – is a source of incredible pride amongst our joint force,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander.



In Georgia, a 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army, arriving March 12, will support the CVC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



In Ohio, a 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army, arriving March 12, will support the CVC at the Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland.



According to FEMA, a Type 1 Team is capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations a day. For more information regarding these teams and CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccinationcenters_playbook.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 2,260 others already supporting the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.



