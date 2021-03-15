Reflections, Respect on Clinic Namesake

Courtesy Photo | Standing in the shadow…on a fateful day 52 years ago, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Standing in the shadow…on a fateful day 52 years ago, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray was killed in action rendering emergency medical treatment to wounded Marines, putting service before self in his lifesaving efforts. Ray’s legacy continues on, embodied by staff at NMRTU Everett, located within the David R. Ray Branch Medical Clinic, caring for eligible beneficiaries in the greater Naval Station Everett area. For hospital corpsman such as Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Hutcheson, from Gainesville, Florida, who has been at the clinic for three of his 23 active duty years, there is symbolic significance following in such hallowed footsteps (Official Navy photo). see less | View Image Page

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray would have been 76 years old this year.



The Congressional Medal of Honor recipient (posthumously) and namesake of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Everett was killed in action - a lifetime ago - for his actions at Phu Loc 6 near An Hoa in Quang Nam Province, Republic of Vietnam, on March 19, 1969.



Gone but never forgotten.



From that fateful day 52 years ago, the legacy of the man is embodied by staff at NMRTU Everett, located within the David R. Ray Branch Medical Clinic, caring for eligible beneficiaries in the greater Naval Station Everett area.



For hospital corpsman stationed at the clinic, there is symbolic significance following in such hallowed footsteps.



“I find it very significant to work anywhere named after someone who came before. There is a lot of pride knowing you represent someone who made the highest sacrifice for our country, and seeing their picture and citation every day as you walk in,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emilio Alejandro Lugo, a Poulsbo, Washington native who has been assigned to the clinic for two of his eight years in the Navy.



“It is very significant to work within a facility named after a hospital corpsman who’s a Medal of Honor recipient, as it sets the highest standard while wearing the cloth of our nation and assisting those in need of healthcare,” added Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Crystal Jeanette Zamora, from Douglas, Arizona, who has been stationed at the clinic for three of her four years in the Navy.



The high regard that the clinic Sailors have for Ray has even become a mobile form of respect, venturing far beyond the clinic. The command’s guidon has become an emblematic source of pride and esprit de corps for staff members, especially during the ongoing pandemic and helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Through rain and snow, in urban and rural backdrops, at work and off duty, clinic corpsmen have carried and displayed the guidon.



“The outings with the guidon enable us to show these incredible characteristics off with great pride, honor, and commitment that will encourage us to carry on such a legacy,” exclaimed Zamora. “This sentiment is significant and noteworthy in a way that demonstrates the bravery, selflessness, and act of heroism shown by HM2 David R. Ray.”



Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Hutcheson affirms that NMRTU Everett Sailors taking the David R. Ray guidon on various outings is a notable way to show HM2 Ray’s memory is still alive.



“I am really blessed to be surrounded by so many talented and motivated Sailors. The level of creativity that went into the preparation and execution of demonstrating the pride and admiration that we have for David R. Ray was next level. To be able to get out into our surrounding areas, through various weather conditions and take a moment to reflect on his sacrifices, is the very least we could do for a hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country and his comrades in arms. His legacy lives on through these sailors. They take tremendous pride in knowing that,” stressed Hutcheson, from Gainesville, Florida, who has been at the clinic for three of his 23 active duty years.



“It shows the value in honoring the legacies of those who have gone before. Going out with the guidon is significantly better than just a cake or something because we aren’t just getting something out of it. We’re going out in what many people consider less than ideal weather while upholding Navy core values to show a commitment to honor,” Lugo said, readily acknowledging that the Navy Hospital Corps rate is known for putting service before self, and that very notion – exemplified by David R Ray – is inspirational.



“I chose this rate because of that legacy,” continued Lugo. “When people ask what it is I do in the Navy, I love being able to say I’m a corpsman. Every veteran knows what a corpsman is, what we do, and the legacies that we are willing to live up to. That legacy is also a great motivational tool that require us to put in a bit more work. We’re the most decorated rate in the Navy for a reason.”



Zamora attests the legacy of service before self inspires her.



“It motivates me to do everything in my power to assist those in need and assist my fellow Sailors around me. I’m inspired to be selfless and always caring as HM2 David R. Ray was. I hope these characteristics are passed on, and have such an effect and purpose on future hospital corpsmen,” said Zamora.



As a senior enlisted leader, Hutcheson candidly states that putting service before self has been the standard since the inception of the Navy Hospital Corps, with Ray the epitome of that trait.



“Read his citation of action and try not getting motivated, I dare you. Everything is about perspective. When you think you’re having a rough day, just thinking about being under enemy fire and still going from parapet to parapet tending to wounded Marines while being injured, helps bring everything into focus,” explained Hutcheson.



When asked how would you respond to someone with no real knowledge about the Navy who is curious enough to ask, ‘who was HM2 David R. Ray,’ Lugo replied, “Beyond a Medal of Honor recipient, he was a kid from Tennessee who died putting the welfare of the Marines under his charge ahead of his own. Because of him, someone else’s son was able to come home from the jungles of Vietnam during a time when military service wasn’t voluntary. Neither of them may have wanted to be there, and both of them could have potentially died out there, but because of HM2 Ray’s sacrifice, at least one of them came back. Now, he inspires future generations of hospital corpsmen to uphold that same level of fidelity during the most difficult of times.”



Asked the same question, Zamora answered, “the hospital corpsman rate is one of the most honorable and decorated rates in the United States Navy. David R. Ray resembles the exact reason for this, as he risked his life beyond the call of duty, rendering aid to his Marines and portraying acts of heroism by sacrificing his own life for a patient, all while being wounded himself. It is this legacy and inspiration that make being a hospital corpsman so honorable, rewarding, and selfless.”



“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a HM2 with Battery D, 2d Battalion, at Phu Loc 6, near An Hoa. During the early morning hours, an estimated battalion-sized enemy force launched a determined assault against the battery's position, and succeeded in effecting a penetration of the barbed-wire perimeter. The initial burst of enemy fire caused numerous casualties among the marines who had immediately manned their howitzers during the rocket and mortar attack. Undaunted by the intense hostile fire, HM2 Ray moved from parapet to parapet, rendering emergency medical treatment to the wounded. Although seriously wounded himself while administering first aid to a marine casualty, he refused medical aid and continued his lifesaving efforts. While he was bandaging and attempting to comfort another wounded marine, HM2 Ray was forced to battle two enemy soldiers who attacked his position, personally killing one and wounding the other. Rapidly losing his strength as a result of his severe wounds, he nonetheless managed to move through the hail of enemy fire to other casualties. Once again, he was faced with the intense fire of oncoming enemy troops and, despite the grave personal danger and insurmountable odds, succeeded in treating the wounded and holding off the enemy until he ran out of ammunition, at which time he sustained fatal wounds. HM2 Ray's final act of heroism was to protect the patient he was treating. He threw himself upon the wounded marine, thus saving the man's life when an enemy grenade exploded nearby. By his determined and persevering actions, courageous spirit, and selfless devotion to the welfare of his marine comrades, HM2 Ray served to inspire the men of Battery D to heroic efforts in defeating the enemy. His conduct throughout was in keeping with the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.”



“As a hospital corpsman, you are always very aware of the legacy that has been paved before your time. To be able to work in a facility named after one of the 23 hospital corpsman Medal of Honor recipients is a real honor and also very humbling,” stated Hutcheson.