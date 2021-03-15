Soldiers from MND-NE supported exercise Griffin Lightning – 21 from March 1 – 12 at the Joint Force Training Center (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Griffin Lightning is designed to check the ability of MNC NE to act during a simulated defense operation.



MGEN Krzysztof Motacki, MND – NE Commander, visited soldiers at Bydgoszcz. As he said - "I am glad that our soldiers took part in this exercise, because it was an essential stage in the preparation of the Corps Headquarters for certification, which awaits them this fall." The visit to the JFTC was also an opportunity to meet the division commander with the JFTC Commander, MGEN. Adam Joks. During the meeting, plans for future cooperation were discussed, among others.



The Griffin Lightning - 21 exercise increased the readiness of the Multinational Corps North East Headquarters to conduct military operations in an increasingly complex and challenging environment. The exercise was also aimed at improving the planning and decision-making skills of subordinate headquarters and units – Multinational Division North East and Multinational Division North, as well as by soldiers serving in NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU), which are stationed in the Baltic States, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. The exercise was conducted by LGEN Sławomir Wojciechowski, MNC NE Commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 10:10 Story ID: 391386 Location: ELBLAG, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MND-NE Supports Ex. Griffin Lighting-21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.