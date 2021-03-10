Over 100 years’ experience of snow removal operations at Fort Devens RFTA

By Jaz Levario

Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area (RFTA) Public Affairs

March 10, 2021



Devens, Massachusetts -- New England winters can be extremely harsh, and on average Fort Devens RFTA receives 53 inches of snow a year. The snow can accumulate quickly, making the roads treacherous and hard to navigate. It is imperative to have a team in place that can tackle road clearing operations quickly and effectively. At Fort Devens RFTA, that team is the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



The DPW operates with an 11 person team who works tirelessly to ensure the installation roads are safe. Every team member is on call throughout the winter months and is readily available to spring into action. The DPW team at Fort Devens RFTA has over 100 years of combined experience, with some of the veteran team members, Stephen Parmeter, Kevin Thatcher, and Dan Topper, having been here over 15 years each.

While every storm is different, DPW prepares in much the same way. When a storm is forecasted, DPW will consult various weather reports and coordinate with Base Operations and the Command Team to decide if the garrison will have delayed reporting or be closed for the day. Delayed reporting allows DPW to get a better start on clearing roads before the morning rush hour.



When the snow cover reaches two inches on the ground, DPW gets to work clearing the roads. It takes an average of four hours for snow removal and salting of the streets and walkways in three separate areas; the main cantonment area, the 3400 area, and at the Range Complex. DPW has a fleet of four dump trucks (two with salters), six plow trucks, two front-end loaders, and two graters.



"This year was more small storms which can be a pain because you need a good amount of snow on the ground, so you aren't damaging the equipment," said Greg Fowle, Maintenance Mechanic member of DPW. It is imperative to go slow and get to know your route because the difference in elevation from a storm drain can cause damage to the plow if the truck is driven too fast.



When snow removal on the installation's main roads is complete, DPW salts the streets; once the salt is down, they are done working on the streets for the day. They let the salt do its job and melt away the snow and ice left behind. DPW will come back the next day and clean the roads of the melted snow and slush. They will then start clearing the entryways, sidewalks, and the catch basins so when the snow starts melting, it can drain away and prevent puddling and icing on the walkways. This year, DPW used approximately 300 tons of salt on the installation.



"All the guys here work hard because they know how important this is to the overall mission. It is our job to keep everyone safe on their way to work. Not doing our job could lead to an accident or a fall on one of the walkways," said Jim Boutin, Maintenance Supervisor of the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) team at Fort Devens RFTA.



Members of the DPW maintenance team receive extensive training before getting behind any large government vehicles' wheel. Every member holds a Class B license at a minimum, which requires over 80 hours of classroom and on-the-job training.



When asked how he felt this job compared to his previous position, Chris Hart, the newest DPW employee, said, "Due to the great support of this team, the job is much easier because we are a functioning team"

Snowplowing can be a tedious job with long hours and a seemingly endless workload. While this year was a relatively mild winter receiving approximately 42 inches of snow; 2014 saw a record-setting 100 inches of snowfall.



"Complacency, just like any other job, can set in plowing snow; you have to be cautious, you have to fight boredom, you have to fight loneliness. You have to keep your mind focused on what you're doing because that is when accidents happen", said Jim Boutin.

To help fight complacency and to keep each other safe and accountable, they check in on the radio, get out and take breaks often, operate in truck teams so they can watch out for each other, and of course, drink lots of coffee.

