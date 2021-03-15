Integration of DTRA’s Building Partner Capacity in an Era of Great Power Competition

Photo By Darnell Gardner | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) formed the Building Partner Capacity...... read more read more Photo By Darnell Gardner | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) formed the Building Partner Capacity Integration Cell (BPCIC) to improve capacity building program coordination among internal department, external influencers, and stakeholders to achieve a comparative advantage against adversarial agents. DTRA enhances partner capacity through programs that support maritime and border security, WMD interdiction and criminal investigation; disease surveillance, detection, identification, reporting, and response; nuclear and chemical security, transportation and response; as well as countering asymmetric, and emerging threats and networks. One of the many ways DTRA enhances partner capacity is through programs that support maritime and border security, such as the Proliferation Security Maritime Exercise. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va.--The United States faces a rapidly evolving and complex global environment in this new era of Great Power Competition. Building alliances and developing strategic partnerships are critical to competing in the setting that now encompasses confrontation at levels below armed conflict such as cyber espionage, supply chain interruption, and Joint Force defense planning. In late 2019, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) formed the Building Partner Capacity Integration Cell (BPCIC) to improve capacity building program coordination among internal department, external influencers, and stakeholders to achieve a comparative advantage against adversarial agents.



“The Agency established the BPCIC with the main objectives of building partnership capacity using a cohesive and integrated approach,” stated Meghann Daigle, the executive secretary for the BPCIC. “The Cell supports DTRA’s programmatic structure by facilitating improved incorporation of counter-threat network integration to achieve greater strategic effects. This approach aligns our goals to the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, while also assessing country-partner capability gaps. The BPCIC is also taking on the task of integrating the newly issued guidance into DTRA’s building partnership capacity planning and mission alignment.”



Partner countries and U.S. Joint Forces rely on DTRA’s expertise to address situations involving counter-WMD planning and execution. DTRA enhances partner capacity through programs that support maritime and border security, WMD interdiction and criminal investigation; disease surveillance, detection, identification, reporting, and response; nuclear and chemical security, transportation and response; as well as countering asymmetric, and emerging threats and networks.



“DTRA’s BPC work continues across the globe, in conjunction with a whole host of interagency and international partners, focused on helping partner nations achieve their strategic security objectives that support global security,” explained Steven Greene, co-chair for the BPCIC.





In 2019, DTRA conducted an International Joint Bio Terrorism Investigations course to support a 51-member cadre from the Philippine National Police College, National Bureau of Investigations, University of Philippines System, and the Department of Health, Health Emergency Management Bureau. This effort was one in a series of events that DTRA conducted in the Philippines, which focused on bridging public health and law enforcement coordination for bioterrorism incident investigations. The Government of the Philippines has since fully integrated the disciplines provided by this course into their training academies and bioterrorism response procedures.



The Agency provides partners in the Baltics, Balkans and Black Sea regions with counter threat network support. These efforts establish new lines of communication for additional joint planning assessments across the region. To date, DTRA facilitated more than 32 bilateral and multilateral engagements with Bulgarian counterparts. These engagements improved Bulgarian partner’s ability to thwart WMD proliferation, and enhanced interoperability between Bulgaria and regional partner nations that share in regional security, stability, and peace interests.



Romania, another key DTRA partner in the region, participated in 45 bilateral and multilateral counter-proliferation training events and workshops spanning the last two decades. These efforts have fostered partnership expansions across the region, further strengthening alliances with regional partners that further solidify the United States’ competitive advantage globally.



For many years, DTRA has held annual workshops with the combatant commands to increase transparency of ongoing DTRA engagements. The integration cell has codified these workshops into events that facilitate greater alignment to the national strategic policy and have increased interagency partner participation to magnify the impact and messaging on global capacity building efforts. The workshops provide an opportunity for the policy-makers to discuss countering WMD priorities, and align planning for future missions.



“In this reemerging era of Great Power Competition, our government needs to use all means available to successfully compete and protect its vital national interests. DTRA’s BPC effort plays a very important role in fulfilling the USG’s commitment to developing meaningful and long-lasting relationships with partner nations,” stated David Musgrave, DTRA’s director for implementing building partner capacity.



For more information on the BPC programs within DTRA, visit www.dtra.mil.





###



About DTRA:

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency enables the Department of Defense, the United States government, and international partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and improvised threat networks. For more information, visit https://www.dtra.mil.