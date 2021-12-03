101st Airborne deploys to Cleveland, supports federal vaccination efforts

Courtesy Photo | At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the 101st Airborne Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed approximately 200 Soldiers to Cleveland to support a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center at Cleveland State University. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed approximately 200 Soldiers to Cleveland to support a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center at Cleveland State University.



The Soldiers are assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.



“The 526th Brigade Support Battalion is proud to assist our fellow Americans in the fight against COVID,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Lindsley, battalion commander. “The Soldiers in our formation are highly trained and are prepared to serve in every capacity required as our nation continues to take steps to regain the normal activities we were previously accustomed to.”



The Soldiers deployed Friday, March 12.



The 101st Airborne Soldiers are part of the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response operation, which is in support of FEMA and overseen by U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command.



These “Screaming Eagles” join approximately 140 others already supporting the federal vaccination effort in Orlando, Florida, and approximately 200 supporting in Chicago.



For more information about CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccinationcenters_playbook.pdf.



For additional information about the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response operation, please contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.