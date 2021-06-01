I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Janie Murray

Photo By Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg | Staff Sgt. Janie Murray is a flight engineer with the 357th Airlift Squadron. As a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg | Staff Sgt. Janie Murray is a flight engineer with the 357th Airlift Squadron. As a flight engineer, Murray is responsible for inspecting and operating the flight systems of the 908th Airlift Wing's C-130 H2 aircraft. The job of flight engineers requires vast technical skill as well as an ability to communicate quickly and effectively with our pilots and other aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Max Goldberg) see less | View Image Page

Murray joined the Air Force in 2016 as a reservist and has been with the 908th since. She was inspired to join by her grandfather who was in the Army. Murray said he told her to join the Air Force over any other branch and she took it to heart.



During her time with the 908th, Murray worked as a hydraulics systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, deployed to Qatar in 2018 and transitioned to her current AFSC where she now works fulltime. Murray spoke fondly of her current career field and has an appreciation for the opportunities it presents.



"I'm very grateful for where I am and what I get to do" said Murray. "It's really to cool to say I get to go to work and fly around in these awesome aircraft."



Dedicated to bettering herself, Murray is working towards a degree, while continuing to build on her background as a licensed aesthetician and skin care specialist. In her personal life, she trains in aerial performance, acrobatics and yoga as forms of exercise and artistic expression. Murray enjoys travel and plans to visit all 50 states with her son.



Staff Sgt. Murray's work ethic and dedication to the 908th's mission keep our aircraft flying and help move the wing into the future.