Army paramedics hold training at Fort McCoy's Medical Simulation Training Center

Courtesy Photo | An Army paramedic tends to a simulated patient Jan. 11, 2021, during paramedic training at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Medical Simulation Training Center. The center is managed by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

Photo by Greg Mason

Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office



Army paramedics tended to simulated patients Jan. 11, 2021, during paramedic training at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Medical Simulation Training Center.



The center is managed by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



