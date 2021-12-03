Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army paramedics hold training at Fort McCoy's Medical Simulation Training Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo by Greg Mason
    Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

    Army paramedics tended to simulated patients Jan. 11, 2021, during paramedic training at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Medical Simulation Training Center.

    The center is managed by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
