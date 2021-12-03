Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders discuss empowerment, evolvement of women in Air Force

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Female leaders from across the 97th Air Mobility Wing shared empowering messages of sisterhood and the continuing benefits of “breaking the glass ceiling” during an in person and virtual panel discussion March 11-12, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Following the in-person panel, Airmen from the 97th AMW were invited to join female leaders from across the Air Force in an “Empowering Women” virtual meeting where they discussed topics in correspondence to Women’s History Month and women serving in the military.

