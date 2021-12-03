Leaders discuss empowerment, evolvement of women in Air Force

Female leaders from across the 97th Air Mobility Wing shared empowering messages of sisterhood and the continuing benefits of “breaking the glass ceiling” during an in person and virtual panel discussion March 11-12, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Following the in-person panel, Airmen from the 97th AMW were invited to join female leaders from across the Air Force in an “Empowering Women” virtual meeting where they discussed topics in correspondence to Women’s History Month and women serving in the military.

Date Taken: 03.12.2021