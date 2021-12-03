Seaman Apprentice Alisa Eddins earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Bravo-200

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Apprentice Alisa Eddins is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Apprentice Alisa Eddins is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Bravo-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, March 12, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Apprentice Ailsa Eddins from Key West, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March 12, 2021.



Eddins was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Eddins is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 20 graduates of Recruit Company Bravo 200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“I am beyond grateful to receive Honor Graduate,” said Eddins. “With the help of my shipmates, I was able to be the best recruit I could be. It was with their support, encouragement, and will that I kept going even when things got hard. It helped push me past what I thought was ever physically and mentally possible.”



Eddins will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor in Port O'Connor, Texas.



Eddins’s company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as physical fitness, range, and final. Bravo 200 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennant.



Eddins is the daughter of Melody Henry, and graduated from Lake Region High School in May 2020.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.