Photo Essay: Not just any tree lost at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An ash tree is shown cut down near garrison headquarters Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An ash tree is shown cut down near garrison headquarters Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, the tree was split and posed a possible hazard along one of the busiest roadways on the cantonment area. The tree was approximately 75 years old and was planted when the cantonment area was built. The tree has also been seen in many photos with the garrison headquarters and flagpole over those seven-plus decades. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An ash tree is shown cut down near garrison headquarters Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, the tree was split and posed a possible hazard along one of the busiest roadways on the cantonment area.



The tree was approximately 75 years old and was planted when the cantonment area was built.



The tree has also been seen in many photos with the garrison headquarters and flagpole over those seven-plus decades.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.