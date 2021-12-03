Fireman Maya Aguilar earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Alpha-200

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Fireman Maya Aguilar is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Alpha-200...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Fireman Maya Aguilar is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Alpha-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, March 12, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Maya Aguilar from Denton, Texas, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March 12, 2021.



Aguilar was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Aguilar is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 21 graduates of Recruit Company Alpha 200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



"I am very grateful to have earned the title of Honor Graduate,” said Aguilar. “The Coast Guard is all about teamwork, and that’s how my company overcame many of our physical and emotional obstacles in training. I’m very excited to have graduated with a company that has always had each other’s backs, even through the toughest of times.”



Aguilar will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Ketchikan in Ketchikan, Alaska.



Aguilar’s company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as physical fitness, range, and final. Alpha 200 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennant.



Aguilar is the daughter of Stephanie Thompson and Albert Aguilar, and graduated from Billy Ryan High School in June 2019.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.