‘Incredible, dedicated’ employees honored at Women’s History Month event By Mikia Muhammad

Photo By Nancy Benecki | Pennsylvanian suffragists protest in front of the White House for the right to vote in 1917. Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support employees celebrated the historical and organizational accomplishments of women during a virtual Women's History Month event, March 10, 2021. Courtesy photo.

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support employees celebrated the historical and organizational accomplishments of women during a virtual Women’s History Month event, March 10.



“It is my pleasure to be here with you today to celebrate the achievements of women and honor their courage, strength and sacrifice, which are woven into the fabric of this great nation,” said Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, DLA Troop Support Commander.



Guest speaker Barbara Harrison, an award-winning journalist, TV producer and news anchor, highlighted this year’s theme “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced” with anecdotes from the women’s suffrage movement.



Harrison read excerpts of human rights activist Sojourner Truth’s speech, “Ain’t I a Woman?” delivered at the 1851 Women’s Convention in Akron, Ohio.



“And ain't I a woman?” Harrison recited. “I could work as much and eat as much as a man - when I could get it - and bear the lash as well! And ain't I a woman? I have borne thirteen children, and seen most all sold off to slavery, and when I cried out with my mother's grief, none but Jesus heard me! And ain't I a woman?”



The sacrifices and perseverance of women throughout history echoed through Harrison’s presentation as she described the inception of Women’s History Week in 1982, then the expansion to a month of celebration by Congress in 1987.



In addition to the historical celebration of women’s achievements, DLA Troop Support employees were honored for their exemplary models of public service and government leadership, Lawrence said.



“Women in our organization play a pivotal role in our mission success,” he said. “At all levels and in all offices throughout Troop Support, women continue to make significant contributions resulting in superior warfighter support.”



The following individuals were honored for their contributions to the advancement of women, and winners in the below respective categories:



Non-Supervisory employees, GS-9 and below

Debbie Izes, Command



Non-Supervisory employees, GS-11 and above

Brieanne Moody, Construction and Equipment



Supervisor/Manager of the Year

Sherri Potts, Procurement Process Support



EEOAC Member

Wanda I. Kinsey, Subsistence