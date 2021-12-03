Supporting a positively authentic workspace

A person’s authentic self is a representation of them true to their personality, spirit and character, regardless of the opinions of others.

“An authentic self to me is waking up every day and living life to the fullest,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Rhea, 81st Force Support Squadron force management NCO in charge. “Setting a standard and being professional are very important, but when it comes to maintaining your authentic self, your values are what is important.”

Some people will get offended by another’s authenticity, said Rhea.

“I could walk out of my house and someone who knows I’m gay might try shooting me because they don’t like that,” said Rhea. “It is difficult to think ‘Am I going to be the victim of a hate crime today.’ I’m not as scared as others in the world are for different reasons like race or religion.”

In less extreme cases of discrimination Rhea might face, he approaches the situation with an attempt to understand the other’s perspective and communicate his. He considers genuine, personal, human interaction necessary for authenticity and believes it is beneficial to the workplace when used positively.

“I believe I can help set the tone for everyone around me,” said Rhea. “We draw off each other’s moods and emotions. It’s much easier to feel positive if there is positivity around you.”

Rhea takes a couple minutes every morning in his car to take a few breaths, put on a smile and take time to say good morning to everyone in his office in an attempt to set a positive tone for each day while gauging how his coworkers are doing.

“I’m always trying to do the right thing; consider others and the many facets of what’s going on in their lives when making decisions operationally or otherwise,” said Rhea. “I like to do right by other people because my mom would always say ‘It’s never wrong to do the right thing,’ and that is what I live by.”

Rhea believes there will always be those who have nothing but bad things to say about others, but with that, there will be people on the opposite side of the spectrum.

“I never thought I would amount to much,” said Rhea. “I grew up in a family that loved me, but wasn't always supportive. I’m very loud, obnoxious and dramatic. I love making people laugh and being the center of attention and those were things that my family never understood even though they loved me.

“When I was about 7-9 months into the military, I had been told the complete opposite of what had been ingrained in my head my entire life of ‘You’re obnoxious, you monopolize conversations, you’re an attention seeker and nobody likes to be around you,’” said Rhea. “I had been told ‘You're charismatic, you know how to talk to people and you know how to make them smile.’”

There are many benefits from being your authentic self, such as finding a greater sense of purpose, more self-confidence and improved self-esteem.

“If they’re not paying your bills, don’t pay them any mind,” said Rhea. “Always be professional and respectful, but don’t accept being berated or singled-out. There’s a difference between taking a breath and saying ‘This probably isn’t what they meant’ and making it a teaching opportunity and someone continuously mistreating you.”

If you are experiencing unlawful discrimination or harassment at work and would like to make a complaint, formal or informal, please contact the Equal Opportunity Office at (228) 377-2975.

