Construction of another modern barracks facility begins at Fort McCoy

As construction on one transient-training enlisted barracks approaches near 70 percent completion, the construction of a second barracks project begins is now underway at Fort McCoy. Both are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed projects.



The second barracks $18.8 million barracks project was also awarded to L.C. Black Constructors, which is the contractor building the first barracks building, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020, Green said. “The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022.”



The barracks, which is being built in the 1600 block on the cantonment area next to the other barracks project, is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



The project is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



“This project had been slated for fiscal year 2020 funding for about three years,” Harrie said. “This project is the second of four planned transient-training barracks and the second of eight total new buildings that are planned for the 1600 block.



“We also have a brigade headquarters transient-training building scheduled for funding in fiscal year 2023,” Harrie said. “The other five buildings left to fund/build in the 1600 block — two barracks, two more brigade headquarters, and a transient-training officer quarters — are not currently identified for funding at this time.”



As of March 5, the area for planned construction has been cleared of snow, and construction fencing has been installed, Green said. As winter ends and the area warms up, work on building the infrastructure will continue to progress.



Harrie said the 1600 block projects are a great example of how DPW and the Army Corps of Engineers work together to improve quality of life at Fort McCoy.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the commissary, Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary.



Data shows $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



