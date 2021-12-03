Fort Eustis firing range re-opens for private weapons

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 —The 733d Mission Support Group recently reopened the privately-owned firearm range on Fort Eustis, giving members of Joint Base Langley-Eustis a chance to fire their weapons on base.



The range reopened January 2021 after the Mission Support Group hired personnel to manage the facility during operating hours.



“The overall intent is recreational; this gives people the opportunity to fire their weapons—which is a sport,” said Joseph Dumas, 733rd Force Support Division community services flight chief. “This is a relief opportunity to get outside, be around other people with the same interests and socialize.”

Dumas added that he himself has used the range, and strongly recommends it to lawful owners of private weapons.



In addition to purchasing a $50 range permit at the outdoor recreation office, Dumas outlined more steps members need to take in order to bring personal weapons to the range.



“There is no need to reserve a spot at the range ahead of time, but [potential users] must register their weapons with security forces,” he said. “They also get a safety brief from Outdoor Recreation when they purchase their range permits, and on the range before firing.”



Dumas added that people who are interested in using the range should check the JBLE-Eustis MWR website for range days of operations. There are also restrictions regarding what types of weapons and calibers of ammunition the users may bring.



According to the JBLE-Eustis MWR website, pistols firing soft point, hollow point, and standard ball, up to and including .45 caliber are authorized. Rifle firers are permitted to fire. 22 and .223 (5.56) caliber only. Long, rimfire, standard velocity and match ammunition are allowed for .22 caliber, but only ball ammunition is permitted for .223. Muzzle loaders firing ball and sabot rounds up to and including .58 and using a maximum of 150 grains of black powder propellant are authorized.



Moscoe Gardner, 733rd Security Forces Squadron police services program manager, explained the process for registering a private firearm.



“Come to the military police station to pick up the registration documents,” he said. “Take them home, fill them out, and return them to the station’s front desk. Guests need to be sponsored by a DOD I.D. card holder to register.”



Enlisted members in the grade of E-9, officers who are O-6 and above, warrant officers 5 and civilians are allowed to sign off on their own registration. Officers, warrant officers and enlisted personnel who are below the above-mentioned grades need to have the form signed off by their commanding officer.



Gardner added that the SFS is offering gun locks to members of the community. These can be obtained at the military police station.



Dumas expressed his optimism of the newly reopened range, and looks forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to the JBLE community’s firearms enthusiasts.



“We have many weapons enthusiasts within the military and we were constantly being asked when we would open,” he remarked. “We are very proud of this range for the safety and camaraderie it brings.”



The Fort Eustis POF range is open every other weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To view available dates or read the step-by-step process to use the range, visit the JBLE-Eustis MWR website at https://jble-eustismwr.com/morale/outdoor-recreation/pof/



For more information on acquiring a range permit, contact the JBLE-Eustis Outdoor Recreation office at 757-878-2610.



For information on picking up a gun lock, call the 733rd Security Forces Squadron at 757-878-4555.

