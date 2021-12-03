From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover

Women’s History Month came to fruition in the United States in 1987. Since then, women have continued breaking barriers throughout the world.
The 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron made history this month by becoming the first in Command and Control Battle Management Operations history to derive a tactical team on the floor comprised entirely of women, to include the Maintenance Operation Center, Mission Planning Cell and Intel, which the team dubbed “Queenpin.”
“We wanted to kick off Women’s History Month celebrating women’s excellence, by performing the first ever all-female crew,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Saundra Collins, 727th EACS operations superintendent. “It was important to hold the event this month to capture us doing our everyday job, doing it well, and showing it can be done by a group of fascinating, fabulous, rock star women.”
The 727th EACS is comprised of several assets ranging from the men and women communicating critical information to the radars providing a real-time sight picture of the mission. Having an all-female group performing the mission was an achievement in itself, but it also created an opportunity for joint integration. Members assigned to the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force teamed up with their U.S. counterparts to accomplish the three-hour mission shift.
“This was just a way for us to leave behind a legacy,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalesa Reynolds, 727th EACS administrative technician. “Making it happen here at ADAB while also having a female operations commander at the head of the table and lead us all into a successful mission was icing on the cake. Her role was to show us all that women can take charge. To be strong and hold their own no matter the task, mission, or what’s at stake.”
U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, led as the mission commander for “Queenpin.”
“The most important thing I do as a commander is support our Airmen,” said Thompson. “I was so proud to be a part of a [Queenpin] crew that celebrated our women warriors—and there’s no better place to highlight our truly fantastic experts than at ADAB and in a combat environment. The entire Kingpin team is special and these ladies are no exception.”
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 05:08
|Story ID:
|391221
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Kingpin to Queenpin: Women’s History Month takeover, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT