ASAN, Guam – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas announces the availability of a Programmatic Agreement (PA) Memo for public review and comments through April 16, 2021.



PA Memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).



The following PA Memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and are available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information (CRI) webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. (Please note the URL is case sensitive).



Design and construction for a multiple vertical construction project. The project will design and construct four buildings: P-311 Central Fuel Station; P-312 Distribution Warehouse; P-317 Consolidated EOD Compound; and P-804 Central Issue Facility. All four buildings are located in the main cantonment area of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz previously prepared for vertical construction by J-001B Utilities and Site Improvements.



This is a 45-day public comment period and interested members of the community may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.



Those without internet access may obtain a printed copy of this PA Memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights, 96910 (in the Department of Parks and Recreation Office).



In addition, the community is encouraged to subscribe to regular updates and other information related to the Programmatic Agreement by visiting the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) web page and signing up at the following link: https://go.usa.gov/x5BQS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 23:22 Story ID: 391214 Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Announces 45-Day Comment Period for PA Memo Supporting Marine Corps Relocation to Guam; Deadline April 16, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.