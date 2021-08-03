Women’s History Month Employee Spotlight: NSWC Dahlgren Honors Human Resources Specialist as Mentor to Many, Guide to Shaping Careers

Photo By Stacia Courtney | In honor of Women’s History Month, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division...... read more read more Photo By Stacia Courtney | In honor of Women’s History Month, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Human Resources (HR) Specialist Julie Schneider is recognized as a remarkable Dahlgren leader. “I’ve done a lot of mentoring and helping people grow – both personally and in their careers – during my time here,” said Schneider. “It’s one of my favorite things about the job.” see less | View Image Page

A female CEO. A female vice president. It seems like everywhere we look nowadays, there is a celebration of female achievement. This achievement is well-earned, and at the start of Women’s History Month, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recognizes one of its female leaders: NSWCDD Human Resources (HR) Specialist Julie Schneider.



Schneider transitioned from a role in government contracting to a civilian employee position at NSWCDD 14 years ago. While much of this time has been in the HR Division, Schneider also spent three years as the Corporate Operations Deputy Department head.



“Before I came to the Corporate Operations Department, Julie and I were both deputy department heads,” said NSWCDD Corporate Operations Department Head Frank Dixon. “I always looked at her as someone I could call if I needed anything. Someone who would always answer the phone, listen to me, understand my concern or requirement, and provide solutions. Julie got things done.”



Schneider was the deputy department head of the Corporate Operations Department when Dixon became the department head. Beginning in the position, he had to evaluate the current staffing across the organization and wondered how things would be working directly with Schneider as his deputy.



“From the start I could see that we had similar values and objectives, as well as a common vision for the organization – a focus on mission, customer service, and modernization. We were in synch with how we wanted to see Dahlgren and the organization grow,” said Dixon. “Julie has such a passion for the job and a focus on the people.”



In 2017, Naval Systems Sea Command (NAVSEA) hosted a “Leadership and Diversity” training event breakout session called “Lean In Circle.” The “Lean In” idea is centered on a book and subsequent nonprofit organization by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. A few months after the training session’s breakout session, NSWCDD hosted their own “Lean In” circles. Groups of around 15 people met once a month for two hours to discuss the book and how it could be applied to their daily lives. Schneider led one of these groups, cementing her passion for female empowerment.



“I’ve done a lot of mentoring and helping people grow – both personally and in their careers – during my time here. It’s one of my favorite things about the job,” said Schneider. “I’m not really interested in moving up in my career as much as I’m interested in contributing and helping others move up in their careers.”



One of her mentees is NSWCDD Congressional and Public Affairs Division Head Meghan Stoltzfus.



“Julie has really taken me under her wing in all stages of my career so far – from learning how to be a professional in my early twenties to working under her as a senior specialist, Julie is a mentor to me,” said Stoltzfus. “Over the years, our one-on-one interactions have evolved, but the one constant has been this: I want to be Julie when I grow up. She is the epitome of poise and professionalism, and is calm-headed in a crisis.”



Stoltzfus started in the same department as Schneider, but not in the same chain of command. After about a year at NSWCDD, Stoltzfus took a detail in the Labor and Employee Relations (LER) Branch where Schneider was the branch head.



“I was a little star struck. Before I took the detail, we’d only had peripheral interactions here and there,” admitted Stoltzfus. “Her leadership style really appealed to me. She gave me the tools to do the job and trusted me to figure out what I wanted to do with those tools. I would have questions, but she never made me feel like I was asking a silly question or wasting her time.”



It was in the LER Branch that Schneider first worked with NSWCDD Acting HR Division Head Natasha Holloway. The pair both started at NSWCDD in 2006. Holloway was a LER Specialist, when Schneider took the helm.



“More than anything, I’ve learned how to be a fair and consistent leader who truly supports her people,” said Holloway. “She’s been so instrumental in shaping my career and helping me focus, visualize and achieve my goals. Julie has always gone above and beyond to make sure her people are growing and have opportunities.”



During her time in the LER Branch, Holloway went on maternity leave for the birth of her first child.



“She was so amazing and supportive as I was trying to return to the workforce full-time while juggling a newborn,” said Holloway. “Julie is such a champion of women in the workplace. She is very much an advocate for work-life balance and understands the complex challenges that working parents and particularly mothers face. I could not have had a more supportive supervisor during that milestone moment in my life.” When asked what Julie’s mentorship has meant to her, Holloway’s response was one word: “everything.”



Last year while NSWCDD was at a maximum telework status due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schneider took an unexpected leave of absence.



“I had a stroke back in June, and was out for about six months recovering,” Schneider explained. “I am so grateful that I recovered from this and I’m back at work.”



During her time at NSWCDD, Schneider has been recognized with two honorary awards: the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service award in 2011, and the Helen Springer award in 2015.



“It’s rewarding to feel like you’ve managed to work up to a level where you’ve made a contribution to the organization,” said Schneider. “It’s rewarding when you solve problems. Dahlgren has seen huge growth over the last few years. It’s impressive and exciting to have positions filled.”



More than 2,700 government employees have been hired in the last five fiscal years alone, with numbers nearly doubling between fiscal 2017 and 2018.



“Julie wants the organization as a whole to be successful and she wanted me to be part of that success as a young professional,” said Stoltzfus. “She’s a quiet force. I don’t know how else to describe it.”