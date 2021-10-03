3/3 Marines conduct site survey with 1st ROKMARDIV

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Pulliam | Pyong Yol Kim, left, the combined training liason officer for Camp Mujuk, and U.S....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ryan Pulliam | Pyong Yol Kim, left, the combined training liason officer for Camp Mujuk, and U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Four Ryan Josephs, right, the battalion gunner for 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, observe a trail to be used by Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment for a hike during Korean Marine Exchange Program 21-2 (KMEP 21-2) in Pohang, Republic of Korea (ROK) March 10, 2021. U.S. Marines from 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment conducted a site survey with ROK Marines from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division of multiple training areas located around the city of Pohang where KMEP 21-2 will be held. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam) see less | View Image Page

POHANG, Republic of Korea - U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conducted a pre-deployment site survey of multiple training areas with Republic of Korea Marines from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division and U.S. Marines and personnel with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk around the city of Pohang, ROK March 8 and March 10.

The site survey was in support of Korean Marine Exchange Program 21-2, which is a bilateral field training exercise for U.S. and ROK Marine Corps units.

“The intent of it was, first and foremost, to validate our plan, to ensure that the range and facilities are suitable for us to be able to use them, and ensure we have all the requisite information that we need to be able to conduct safe, live-fire training,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Adam Murray, a ground intelligence officer with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. “It’s an opportunity to work with our bilateral partners: the ROK Marine Corps, to ensure we maintain lethality, and solidify and codify some of our [standard operating procedures] that we’ve been training and planning for the past six to 12 months.”

On March 8, Marines from 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines and liaison personnel with Camp Mujuk linked up with their ROKMC counterparts at the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Brigade combat operations center on the 1st ROK Marine Division Base. From there, representatives from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Brigade showcased their Mountain Warfare Training Complex, Military Operations in Urban Terrain Facility, a beach landing site, and a designated drop zone to be used for KMEP 21-2.

Marines from both nations engaged each other throughout the site survey on multiple topics ranging from safety to the execution of amphibious training operations.

“We work hand-in-hand and ask a lot of questions,” said Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Frazer, the S-3 operations chief for MCI Camp Mujuk and the liaison for U.S. Military units under the unit deployment program to the ROK Marine Corps. “Anything we cannot facilitate for them, they’re able to facilitate for us and vice versa.”

Everyone in attendance to the site survey looked forward to what the facilities and locations had to offer for the upcoming training exercises.

“I’d say the amphibious assault with the ground infiltration is going to be the culminating event,” said Murray. “It’s going to be the work of a lot of training and planning that we will be executing in the next week and a half.”

Speaking on behalf of all the Marine Corps units that arrive in ROK for training, Frazer highlighted that, “anytime the Marines come out here, they’re really excited to work with the ROK Marines to see what they are capable of because it’s not something you get to do back stateside.”