11th Annual Freedom Classic Baseball Game

The Air Force Academy baseball team played the U.S. Military Academy in the 11th Annual Freedom Classic three game series held at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, March 5-7, 2021. The Air Force Academy swept the series against West Point.



Day two of the series opened with Col. Brian Montgomery, 4th Fighter Wing vice commander, throwing the first pitch during the pre-game opening ceremonies.



“With everything that our nation has endured over the last year it was amazing to be a part of the Freedom Classic Baseball series,” Montgomery said. “It was even more impressive to meet and interact with the cadet athletes who will become some of our next generation Air Force and Army leaders.”



This series wasn’t only special because the Air Force Academy won each game, but they also had a North Carolina Native on the team.



Connor Bright, an Air Force pitcher from Snow Hill, North Carolina, started playing for the Falcons in 2020.



Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera, 4th FW public affairs apprentice also attended the game. This was Barrera’s first time at the annual Freedom Classic series, which she attended with her son and grandmother.



“I like that the military has their own sports teams and baseball is my favorite sport,” said Barrera. “I’m an active duty member in the Air Force so I wanted to come support the Falcons, so it is really cool that they won!”



The Air Force Falcons are heading to take on the Wichita State Shockers next in a single game Saturday, March 13.

