Pa. National Guard supports annual veterans stand down

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard teamed up once again with the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg for its 15th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event on March 6, 2021, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.



The stand down was previously held at the Harrisburg Military Post, but was held at the Farm Show Complex this year due to construction.



The event is usually focused on homeless and in-need veterans. However this year’s stand-down was expanded to include those veterans who are deemed at-risk due to the COVId-19 pandemic.



“If you served and you see people in uniform, you feel like you’re home again, I’ll be fine, this is good,” said William Reed, director of veterans services, YWCA of Greater Harrisburg.



The YWCA restarted the stand down in 2006 and asked the PNG to become a partner for the event. Since then, the PNG has hosted the event, provided transportation and other support.



“These community events are very important to both the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs as a whole,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “But when we can assist veterans, our brothers and sisters in arms, during a time of need it becomes an even greater endeavor.”



Dozens of other organizations also support the event every year providing clothing, wellness items, food and information about services available to them.



Reed said about 100 to 150 volunteers participate each year with a similar number of veterans attending. Nearly 190 veterans attended this year’s event, Reed said.



This year, the Lebanon VA Medical Center came with COVID-19 vaccinations to administer to many veterans in attendance. About 200 vaccines were administered, Reed said.



“I feel very privileged to be able to do this, and we couldn’t do it without the Pennsylvania National Guard helping us,” said Reed. “I’m a Navy guy. I can’t bring an aircraft carrier in here to load everyone up. But Pennsylvania takes care of its own, and I really sense there is a drive to take care of our veterans.”

