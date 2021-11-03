Women's History Month Profile - Master Sgt. Wanda Rodriguez



Name: Master Sgt. Wanda Rodriguez



Age: 42



Location: Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport



Unit: 175th Security Forces Squadron



State you serve in: Maryland Air National Guard



Awards: 2020 Airmen of the Year (175th Wing and Region II)



Date joined: I joined the Air Force in 1998 and was stationed at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan and then in 2002, I transferred to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. After two years at Cannon, I transferred to Andrews Air Force Base and worked there until 2008. I transferred to the Maryland Air National Guard in 2008 and have been stationed here ever since.



Military Occupational Specialty: 175th Security Forces superintendent



Why did you decide to join?



I went to a recruiter station with one of my best friends. I wasn't going there for me but I was going there to support her. I heard the recruiter speak and I said, “okay.” I was in college, and I was working full-time, so it was a lot. I thought this is different and he talked about education and traveling. I said, “Sign me up,” and a month later I was off. It was just by chance, but I wanted to get away.



What has been your favorite moment or part of serving?



So far, I have to say that it has a lot to do with my troops. When they sit you down and ask, “Could you put my stripe on for me”? I always ask them why. They are always so thankful for the little things that I have done, which is crazy because I do not even notice them while I'm doing them. As a supervisor, you do what you're supposed to do and you do it for everyone. It’s getting those “thank you’s”. At this point in my career, it's really all about my troops and doing work for them and helping them build their career to one day surpass me, and that's really important for me.



What does this observance mean to you?



I like to take a step back and look at all the women that came before me and I really value the job that they have done and the doors they have opened for me and for all of us. Kind of like when Maj. Gen. Singh came, you know, it was just awesome to see. I haven't had very many female commanders. I had one when I was deployed, but you don't really see a lot of female commanders so just seeing that really just opened my eyes. Our [Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force] right now is Chief Bass and to be in this moment in which we do have her there is awesome to see. Those doors are being opened every day and just valuing the females that came before us and to see their work, it really gives you the extra push you know to try and do more and try to get where they're at.



Anything else we should know about you?



I am a devoted boxing fan. I grew up in a Hispanic household with one television that my dad controlled, so I grew to love the sport. Needless to say, I’ve been watching boxing all my life even to this day. My kids are also boxing fans, so I would say it’s now a family affair. My favorite boxers of all time are Julio Caesar Chavez and Miguel Cotto.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 11:52 Story ID: 391143 Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Profile - Master Sgt. Wanda Rodriguez, by SSgt Danielle Lofton and MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.