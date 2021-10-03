Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women around the Wing: Capt. Linda McCullough

    Capt. Linda McCullough, 403rd Wing executive officer.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Women are always making history within the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.

    Whether it is in a military or federal civil service capacity, the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the ‘Wing of Choice,’ bring their unique capabilities to perform, execute and maintain the mission.

    In recognition of Women’s History month the 403rd is highlighting women around the wing.

    Name: Capt. Linda McCullough

    Duty title: Wing Executive Officer

    Years of service: 22

    Home state: Louisiana

    Duty and responsibilities: Directly assists and advises the 403rd Wing commander, ensuring effective operations of key programs. Manages, supervises and coordinates activities of wing staff for proper development, implementation and execution of policy and programs. Establishes procedures for execution of command decisions and ensures that headquarters policies are staffed, documented, and implemented. Handles protocol duties as required and represents the commander in interactions with other agencies of all levels, and is responsible for unit programs and special programs as directed by the commander.

    About: McCullough enlisted in the Air Force Reserve in 1999 and was assigned to the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Her career began as a crew chief on WC-130H Hercules and then WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft. She then went on to serve as an Active Guard Reserve and Air Reserve Technician for a number of years until she transitioned to a traditional reservist role to complete a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Alabama. As a traditional reservist she taught elementary school in Mobile, Alabama. In 2010, she went from a maintenance master sergeant and commissioned as a force support officer. As an officer she served at the 403rd Wing and 919th Special Operations Wing at Duke Field, Florida as an executive officer at the group and wing levels. Prior to returning here for her current position, she completed a four year active-duty tour with the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps as an instructor and chief of cadre training and development.

    She is married to an active duty member with four children.

