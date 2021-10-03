Women around the Wing: Capt. Linda McCullough

Women are always making history within the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Whether it is in a military or federal civil service capacity, the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the ‘Wing of Choice,’ bring their unique capabilities to perform, execute and maintain the mission.



In recognition of Women’s History month the 403rd is highlighting women around the wing.



Name: Capt. Linda McCullough



Duty title: Wing Executive Officer



Years of service: 22



Home state: Louisiana



Duty and responsibilities: Directly assists and advises the 403rd Wing commander, ensuring effective operations of key programs. Manages, supervises and coordinates activities of wing staff for proper development, implementation and execution of policy and programs. Establishes procedures for execution of command decisions and ensures that headquarters policies are staffed, documented, and implemented. Handles protocol duties as required and represents the commander in interactions with other agencies of all levels, and is responsible for unit programs and special programs as directed by the commander.



About: McCullough enlisted in the Air Force Reserve in 1999 and was assigned to the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Her career began as a crew chief on WC-130H Hercules and then WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft. She then went on to serve as an Active Guard Reserve and Air Reserve Technician for a number of years until she transitioned to a traditional reservist role to complete a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Alabama. As a traditional reservist she taught elementary school in Mobile, Alabama. In 2010, she went from a maintenance master sergeant and commissioned as a force support officer. As an officer she served at the 403rd Wing and 919th Special Operations Wing at Duke Field, Florida as an executive officer at the group and wing levels. Prior to returning here for her current position, she completed a four year active-duty tour with the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps as an instructor and chief of cadre training and development.



She is married to an active duty member with four children.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:09 Story ID: 391128 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women around the Wing: Capt. Linda McCullough, by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.