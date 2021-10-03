Women's History Month is an annual month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

Mascia Luschi works at Camp Darby’s Transportation Motor Pool, but since she was a little girl she felt the strong desire to help people facing difficulties.

“One of my dreams was to, go and offer my support in Africa, I quickly acquired all the needed driving licenses and left with a caravan to deliver humanitarian aid.to needy population. It was 2004 and since then my life changed completely because I never stopped volunteering with civil protection associations,” said Luschi.

In 2016 a terrible earthquake measuring six on the Richter scale destroyed almost the entire town of Amatrice, the Apennine regions of central Italy, killing an estimated 247 people in 142 seconds and causing “apocalyptic scenes” near the epicenter.

“When I became aware of the devastating earthquake I immediately made myself available to the civil protection and in a matter of days we left to Amatrice, said Luschi. “I am not ashamed to say that every night when we went back to our tents to sleep, I felt the desire to cry after seeing all that suffering.”

In September 2017, Luschi once more was on the first line to offer her support during cleanup operations following a major flood in her own hometown of Livorno.

“This service was very tough for me, eight people lost their lives and the request of support this time came from my fellow citizens, I knew I had to be strong for them, but it was hard” said Luschi.

“Today we are facing the COVID 19 global emergency and I keep providing my volunteer help through Corpo Italiano di Soccorso Dell'Ordine di Malta Gruppo di Livorno, we are engaged every day in activities to support the weakest categories “.

Luschi’s days are long, she has a full time job, a family and still takes pride in helping others.

“When my workday at the Camp Darby Transportation Motor Pool is over, I take care of my wonderful family and time permitting, I try to help my neighbors. I am proud of what I do,” Luschi said.

