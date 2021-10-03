Women's History Month Employee Spotlight-Johnette Goldman

Employee Spotlight

Name: Johnette Goldman

Position: Seasonal park ranger

Years with SWL: 2 years as a seasonal park ranger and 35 years as a summer ranger

Education: Master of Science in Engineering in Mathematics from UCA

Hobbies: Not actually hobbies, but I enjoy work, helping others with a task, visiting with family & friends, shopping, and going for walks. I have enjoyed watching local sports events and officiating track meets.



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Summer park ranger and seasonal park ranger



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: My present position, because it is allowing me to appreciate the many facets of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I enjoy helping others with a need or task.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: I have enjoyed many endeavors, but found reward in providing positive reinforcement to children wearing their life jackets during the strong focus of water safety. Water safety is always a priority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the positive impact can be observed.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Prioritizing is helpful.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: Adults camping in our parks have told me they remember me touring parks when they began camping as children with their parents.



Q: Favorite family tradition

A: Maybe not what one would consider a tradition, but the girls of the family would gather in the kitchen after the big holiday meals. Yes, the area was cleaned and food stored, but mostly the room became a warm inviting place full of laughter, renewal and love.



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why

A: My brothers, John Wilhite and Lum Wilhite are my heroes. The challenges of growing up molded them into excellent hardworking family men, caring gentlemen contributing to the efforts of youth and warm-hearted friends to many. Their love and guidance molded me.



Harold Wilson inspired me with his ability to motivate young people to find and work to reach their best. He put other students/athletes and co-workers first for decades, pouring hours of each day into helping them improve. Through his influence, I witnessed numerous young people accomplish outstanding endeavors as students/athletes. These young people went on to be influencing positive leaders in adulthood. He made a difference in many lives, he made a difference in my life.

