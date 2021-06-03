Women around the Wing: Master Sgt. Tracey Riley

Women are always making history within the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Whether it is in a military or federal civil service capacity, the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the ‘Wing of Choice,’ bring their unique capabilities to perform, execute and maintain the mission.



In recognition of Women’s History month the 403rd is highlighting women around the wing.



Name: Master Sgt. Tracey Riley



Duty title: Wing Career Assistance Advisor



Years of service: 31



Home state: Florida



Duty and responsibilities: Manages and advises commanders, superintendents, section chiefs, supervisors and members on retention, benefits and entitlements, incentives, selective retention process, reenlistments and extensions. Advises on force management and enlisted professional enhancement programs regarding career progression and planning.



About: Her career started by enlisting in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in 1989 as a human resources technician then transferring to the 919th Special Operations Wing, Duke Field, Florida, as an Air Reserve Technician working in the Military Personnel Squadron. The majority of her career was in the special operations arena which opened up opportunities to work with Joint Special Operations Command traveling to different locations nationally and overseas for more than three years. During her career she has served in five different commands, six wings and all echelons of leadership within the Human Resources career field.



Riley is the daughter of a retired Florida Highway Patrolman of 33 years, mother to a daughter and grandmother to two grandsons who all reside in her hometown in Florida.

