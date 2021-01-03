Transfer of Authority

Jordan- In a ceremony held at the Joint Training Center (JTC), U.S. Army 3rd Battalion 126th Infantry Regiment turned over the Jordanian Operational Engagement Program (JOEP) to the U.S. Marine Corps Security Cooperation Team- Jordan (SCT-J) who is part of Task Force 51/5th under the United States Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT).



“Today shows a continuing partnership between both the American forces and the Jordanian Border Guard Forces,” said Master Sgt. Alexander Echols from the SCT-J.



“It’s not necessarily a relief between one element to another, it’s a change of command. The U.S. Army was running the forces for a while and did an outstanding job setting a baseline,” said Master Sgt. Echols. “Now that U.S. Marines are taking over the mission, we’re going to continue what has been started.”



“We’re going to continue to add to their already establish warrior mindset, hoping to improve both their tactics and further enhance their ability to continuously stabilize their border.”



The JOEP is one of the largest training programs funded by Title 10 USC Section 333. The Department of Defense (DoD) has provided $222 million to the Jordanian Armed Forces under its Section 333 authority since 2017.



The following distinguished visitors attended the ceremony, from Area Support Group-Jordan: Col. Thomas Dennis and Command Sgt. Maj. Orlando Anderson. From Task Force Spartan: Col. Brian Fletcher and Sgt. Maj. Dan Johnson. From 3-126th Infantry Regiment: Lt. Col. Joseph Cannon and Command Sgt. Major Michael Henry. From the Military Assistance Program- Jordan: Lt. Col. Stuart Peebles and Sgt. Maj. Jon Crowe. From SCT-J: Col. John Cowart and Master Sgt. Alexander Echols.



Jordan and the United States have a strong and enduring partnership in regards to joint training and the JOEP further cements that partnership through persistent joint training.

