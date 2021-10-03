Wiesbaden Army Education Center launches new system

WIESBADEN, Germany—The Wiesbaden Army Education Center celebrated the launch of the new ArmyIgnitED system March 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Soldier For Life area. U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Major Christopher Truchon, and Sgt. Jasson Balboa with the 529 Military Police Company, cut the cake that officially launched the new program.

ArmyIgnitED is replacing GoArmyEd and it is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week portal supporting the Army’s Tuition Assistance and Credentialing Assistance program for Soldiers, scholarship payments for Cadets and professional development funds for Department of the Army Civilians and apprentices.

Sheri Buono, Education Services Officer shared, “While the old system served us well, the launch of ArmyIgnitED will provide improved services through the new system. It will be more user friendly to both customer and service providers. We are happy to introduce the system today to celebrate with the community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 07:18 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE