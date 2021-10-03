Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Army Education Center launches new system

    Photo By Connie Dickey | WIESBADEN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.10.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany—The Wiesbaden Army Education Center celebrated the launch of the new ArmyIgnitED system March 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Soldier For Life area. U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Major Christopher Truchon, and Sgt. Jasson Balboa with the 529 Military Police Company, cut the cake that officially launched the new program.
    ArmyIgnitED is replacing GoArmyEd and it is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week portal supporting the Army’s Tuition Assistance and Credentialing Assistance program for Soldiers, scholarship payments for Cadets and professional development funds for Department of the Army Civilians and apprentices.
    Sheri Buono, Education Services Officer shared, “While the old system served us well, the launch of ArmyIgnitED will provide improved services through the new system. It will be more user friendly to both customer and service providers. We are happy to introduce the system today to celebrate with the community.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 07:18
    Story ID: 390986
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Army Education Center launches new system, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

