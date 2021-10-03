Courtesy Translation: Hessen state government decides on next opening steps in schools

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 09 MAR 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



State government decides on next opening steps in schools



A big opening step for all students will take place after Easter.



"The past few months have clearly shown that our schools cannot be replaced as places of social coexistence and central anchors for the education of our children, despite a very well organized and pedagogically high-quality distance education. For example, grades 7 and above have not been able to attend school for more than two months now. We can and will no longer maintain this state of affairs," said Minister of Culture, Prof. Dr. R. Alexander Lorz, today in Wiesbaden. "That is why the Hessen state government has decided that a major opening step for all students should take place after the Easter break."



If the development of the infection allows, grades 1 to 4 will be taught in limited normal mode (i.e. five days a week) and grades from class 5 onwards in the alternating model starting 19 April. Senior classes, which can already be taught in attendance, will continue to be taught in school. "We want to give our students a reliable perspective for safe teaching," said the Minister of Culture.



In order to make it possible to start alternating classes, schools should set up at least one day of attendance per week for grades 7 and above, starting on 22 March, and thus before the Easter break, if the national incidence level does not rise above 100 by then. In doing so, the state is responding to the wishes of the National Student Council, the National Parents' Advisory Council and the concept group consisting of school practitioners, for a gradual return to more normality, the minister stressed. "With the gradual transition to alternating lessons, we will not only relax the situation for the families, but at the same time enable our older students to see their classmates again after months of distance learning."



Secondary school teachers to receive vaccination offers after Easter



For a few days now, teachers and school staff in elementary and secondary schools in Hessen have been vaccinated as a priority. This group of around 30,000 people equals about 50 percent of all teachers in Hessen. "We aim to provide vaccination to teachers and other staff in all other forms of school after Easter," Lorz said. In addition, the school openings in Hesse will continue to be accompanied (initially until the end of April) by the weekly tests already offered to teachers and school staff. The Hessen state government is also currently working intensively to offer regular self-tests for students as well as teachers after the Easter break.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/landesregierung-beschliesst-naechste-oeffnungsschritte-in-den-schulen-0