USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea –



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) held its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council on its Pyeongtaek compound on Feb. 26.



Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a high priority for the District’s leadership. During the first council meeting, FED Commander, COL Christopher Crary, made opening remarks, “We’re a world-class organization. We are good, but are we the best we can be?” Crary tasked the 12 present attendees with addressing his vision for the council’s existence: how can FED do more?



Each of voluntary members introduced themselves and their individual reasons for attendance. Attendees made apparent that they’d like to be part of the solution to making real change and inclusion within the organization, at all levels.



Steve Brown, District Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Officer, led the meeting. According to Brown, this is an exciting opportunity for anyone in the organization to get involved and use their experience and involvement to create a new roadmap for how FED proactively addresses these issues.



Attendees were assigned the task of reviewing the current charter and making suggestions for improvement by the next council meeting. The goal is for the charter to be officialized by the end of March.



The council is soliciting additional volunteers from within FED and the KN employee population.



Interested FED employees are welcome to join the council at its second meeting schedule for the end of March. For additional information on how you can get involved with the FED’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion council and its activities, please contact Steve Brown at 3105-755-6096.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 18:56 Story ID: 390973 Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East District Activates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, by Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.