Interested Vendor Form Enhances NAVSUP Industry Outreach

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Information Technology Specialists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) published the Interested Vendor Form in support of NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) industry outreach efforts, March 5.



“This unique tool is critical for source development efforts at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS), and to improve future market research efforts across all NAVSUP buying commands,” said Chris Espenshade, director, NAVSUP OSBP.



The publicly accessible tool is designed to identify and capture manufacturing capabilities such as machining, finishing, quality certifications, and specialty testing. The collected information will be then be made available to contracting personnel for future market research efforts.



NAVSUP OSBP promotes small business participation at the prime and subcontracted level and ensures small business advocacy leads to improved market competitiveness and mission effectiveness.



Organizations interested in doing business with NAVSUP OSBP can learn more by visiting https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/business_opps_about/#sb-osbp or submitting an Interested Vendor Form at https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/business_opps_vendor_form/.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP WSS provides the Navy, Marine Corps, joint, and allied forces program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep our Naval forces mission-ready.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

