#WomensHistoryMonth is celebrated each March to recognize the contributions made by female movers and shakers. However, the women we honor aren’t always famous or well known. It’s important to recognize the strong military women among us. Even more special is when one of those women is your mother.



Navy loyalty runs deep for Hospital Corpsman Kayla Johansen, assigned to the Human Resources Department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor. Her mother, Logistics Specialist Master Chief (LSCM) Stephanie Tuttle is the Supply Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO) on the USS Nimitz and has served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years.



Tuttle’s lifetime of service has made a lasting impression on her daughter. Her legacy will long outlive her.

“The military gave me the opportunity to experience new things, visit new places, overcome obstacles I may face, and learn that it’s ok to ask for help when needed. Being a ‘Navy Brat’ I have learned how to overcome and adapt to new situations and gave me a drive to succeed in anything I put my mind to.”



Further than that, Johansen saw her mother meeting milestones and persevering when things were tough.

“I never saw my mom crack once. She taught me how to be strong, brave, and to never give up on my goals. My mom is my inspiration and my go-to person so naturally she was the one to swear me in to the Navy in 2018.”



As a role model not only for her daughter, Tuttle finds way to enrich her Sailors as well.

“She is active in the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) community and always looks out for her junior sailors no matter what,” said Johansen. “She is kind of the momma bear on the ship.”



As Johansen’s career in the Navy began in 2018, Tuttle’s will soon be coming to a close in four years following her next assignment.

“I want her to be at ease when she gets out knowing that I have the watch now,” said Johansen.

