Training Support Center Names Top Sailors of the Quarter

Great Lakes, Ill. (March 8, 2021) — Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes announced Instructors and Sailors of the 1st Quarter.



TSC Command Master Chief Ben Hodges said the boards were highly competitive for the Navy military training instructors (NMTI), reflecting the high quality and commitment to excellence demonstrated at the command.



"My most sincere praise and gratitude is extended to all of our outstanding candidates," Hodges said. "All awardees epitomize our Navy's core values, and are outstanding representatives of TSC Great Lakes. They are constantly raising the bar with their work ethic and motivation."



Senior Sailor of the Quarter

NMTI Damage Controlman 1st Class Grant Gonyea provided quality training and mentorship to 376 apprentice-level Sailors daily resulting in 12 distinguished military graduates, 8 honor graduates, and 6 accelerated advancements.



Additionally, in his role as acting leading chief petty officer, he provided critical training to four staff members ensuring qualifications were met and mission readiness was maintained.



Junior Sailor of the Quarter

NMTI Fire Controlman Aegis 2nd Class Andrew Bunn taught 704 hours of LifeSkills curriculum to 660 new-accession Sailors, covering financial literacy, physical health, basic military requirements, and bystander intervention, while also evaluating and qualifying a new LifeSkills Instructor.



He also qualified 12 bus drivers throughout the command, and led a team of 52 in the safe and efficient transfer of 1,887 Sailors from Recruit Training Command to TSC.



Mid-Grade Instructor of the Quarter

NMTI Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jamal Thompson led 13 instructors who facilitated 1,472 classroom hours over 46 classes to 1,078 new accession sailors. As a LifeSkills Instructor, he facilitated 256 hours of curriculum over eight classes for 240 students. As a Master Training Specialist mentor, he gave ten hours of MTS PQS training to three Sailors, and served as a board member, qualifying three Master Training Specialists.



He also taught two Basic Life Support courses, qualifying 12 staff members in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques to save lives.



Junior Instructor of the Quarter

NMTI Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 1st Class Rigoberto Leonvigil spent 56 hours mentoring peers on MTS line items and chaired nine boards resulting in nine staff members qualifying MTS. He facilitated 304 hours of LifeSkills curriculum for 540 new accession sailors, sharpening their decision-making skills.



He also taught four Basic Life Support courses, qualifying 21 staff members in recognizing life-threatening emergencies, giving chest compressions, delivering ventilation, and using an automated external defibrillator to save lives.



“All the awardees’ performances have truly been impressive,” said TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “Their contributions to the command as leaders and mentors have been significant and are also indicative of the high caliber of Sailors that we are fortunate to have serving here at TSC.”

