Women's History Month Employee Spotlight-Lydia Largent

Name: Lydia Largent

Position: Administrative Support Assistant

Years with SWL: Nine

Education: Associate of Arts

Hobbies: Hiking with my dogs, reading, painting, digital art and boxing



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Student trainee, Admin Support Assistant.



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: As an Admin Assistant, you must have a working knowledge of all the business lines/programs your office manages in order to be effective. I enjoy the wide range of brainstorming this provides; every day can present a new opportunity for problem solving in different settings.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Finding creative solutions to achieve goals.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: Helping start the move from paper files to digital across the District. We began the process on our level at the Beaver Project Office and Powerhouse, and I am now also involved with a different part of the project in my LDP2 group.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: When I get home I’m greeted by two dogs, three cats and two rats. All thoughts of work are quickly expelled.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I hold the title of Commissioner of “The Office” trivia at the Beaver Project Office.



Q: Favorite family tradition

A: At least once a week, part (or all) of my immediate family will meet at our local Mexican restaurant for lunch.



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why

A: Audrey Hepburn. She was the epitome of grace and talent during her Hollywood career, but more importantly, her life before and after Hollywood were marked with self-sacrifice and helping those around her. From secretly working against the Nazis during WW2 to devoting the later part of her life to working with UNICEF and helping those around her, I think she has set the bar for using one’s life to the fullest.

