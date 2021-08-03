Shipyard Spotlight: Erica Miranda

Shortly after Capt. Dianna Wolfson took command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in January, she introduced NNSY's new Command Philosophy which included the central tenet of, “one mission – one team.” In her introduction to the workforce, Capt. Wolfson explained, “Together, we are one team in the mission of relentlessly chasing best ever performance in the stewardship of our nation’s naval assets. Commitment to our character and the teams we build together can change our shipyard environment.” Reactor Engineering Division (Code 2310.8) Nuclear Engineer Erica Miranda has been putting Capt. Wolfson’s message into action for years.



Miranda considers herself a team player. She is committed to helping others, both within her official capacity and outside of it. “One of my passions is to help people. There have been so many people that poured into my life that didn’t want anything in return. Those people just wanted to help and I strive every day to have that same willpower,” she said.

After graduating from Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with an Environmental Protection minor, Miranda was attracted to a career at NNSY because of the shipyard’s mission. “I wanted to be in the Navy but couldn’t due to a health condition,” she said. “My career at NNSY allows me to still help our country’s defense. I make sure that my work on these vessels is top-notch so that there won’t be problems when Sailors are deployed.”



Until recently, Miranda’s greatest career accomplishment was her involvement on the USS La Jolla (SSN 701) and USS San Francisco (SSN 711) Moored Training Ship (MTS) conversions; however, last year she was given the opportunity to assist NNSY in personnel development. Miranda and her team have developed a training entitled Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. “The course helps you realize your thinking style, your limitations on perspectives, and equips you with the tools needed to successfully think critically and solve problems that come your way,” said Miranda. The class dives into conversational and emotional intelligence skills and provides participants with tools to think critically and recognize the thinking skills of others to maximize teamwork. The two day course is currently only open to those in the Radiological Engineering Division (Code 105.2), but Miranda and her team hopes to expand their audience in the future.



Developing and leading the Critical Thinking and Problem Solving class is just one of Miranda’s duties. When she is not working on the course, Miranda spends time on projects and monitoring the status of those projects on the waterfront. She also commits time daily to working on the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S.T.E.M.) Employee Resource Group (ERG) that she heads. She also assists other ERGs with anything they need.



Miranda said she is an active member in almost every ERG available at NNSY. She is fiercely committed to making the shipyard a more diverse and inclusive space for employees and feels that ERGs help to achieve that goal. “I love learning about different cultures, people’s perspectives on life, and certain lifestyles,” said Miranda. “I am so happy that we have ERGs here to help both our NNSY and local community. It shows that we care about our employees and we try to be a voice for them.”



NNSY Outreach Program Manager Valerie Fulwood said of Miranda: “Her tireless and selfless efforts and dedication to the mission are extremely valuable. She demonstrates resolve and dedication to extending NNSY’s outreach program.”



Miranda is passionate about not only her work in Code 2310.8 but bettering the shipyard community as a whole. Her supervisor, Code 2310.8 Branch Head Trevor Frazier, said “Erica meets her commitments in Code 2310 and has a passion for improving the shipyard as a whole. She develops others through teaching and developing trainings and develops herself by taking leadership courses and applying what she has learned.”



Outside of NNSY, Miranda enjoys a vibrant life that includes numerous hobbies and a supportive family. “I have pretty strong family members, family-like members, and awesome co-workers to help me through life,” said Miranda.



When asked if she had anything she would like to share with her NNSY community, Miranda said, “What we do is so important and rewarding. We help to get our Navy’s ships back to the Fleet. But to accomplish our mission, we need to make sure that you, yes you, are okay. Never forget your value, who you are, or your family. If anyone would like to talk, please feel to reach out. I am here. I am listening and I am an advocate for YOU and for our team.”

