McMaster joins lineup for Washington Air Guard conference

Photo By Master Sgt. John Hughel | Members of the Washington Air National Guard take part in a virtual training presentation with (ret.) Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, during the Regular Scheduled Drill weekend, March 6-7, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. A series of presenters and speakers were part of the Professional Development Training seminar that was broadcast to service members around the state during the weekend. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

CAMP MURRAY—Former U.S. National Security Advisor and retired Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster headlined a Washington Air National Guard professional development conference on March 6. McMaster addressed Air National Guard members at Camp Murray, Fairchild Air Force Base, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord by video and spent time answering questions from Airmen.



In introductory remarks, Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard, described McMaster as a “warrior intellectual.”



McMaster commended airmen “for what you’ve done for citizens in need” and said that the National Guard is “well-positioned to build our nation’s strategic confidence.”



“National Guard leaders are in an ideal position to take on the important tasks of educating teams about the challenges of today and tomorrow,” McMaster said. He went on to describe the need to recruit more Americans to serve in organizations like the National Guard that foster “common understanding, mutual trust, and pride in serving together.” Citizen Guardsmen can play an important role in healing the nation’s divisions, he said.



McMaster’s talk was part of a two-day professional development weekend for Air Guard members throughout the state, with the theme of “The Power of Human Connection.” Members throughout the ranks were able to take time out of their drill weekend to hear from speakers, ask questions, and join in group discussions. The other speakers included Alaska Airlines executive and retired Washington Air National Guard commander Brig. Gen. Jeremy Horn, leadership coach and retired Air Force Col. Jon Rhone, Air Force Academy course director and retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bob Vasquez, Maj. Kristina Roberts of the Western Air Defense Sector, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Chuck Diven, Human Resources Advisor Senior Master Sgt. Katie Anderson of the 141st Air Refueling Wing, and former national security advisor to Senator John McCain and author Christian Brose.



According to Welsh, the professional development weekend was intended to allow airmen to “reflect, connect, and grow as leaders.” Members of the Western Air Defense Sector, who organized the seminar, “hit the ball out of the park,” he said.