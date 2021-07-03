Chapel office offers free faith-based financial course this summer

A free faith-based, financial-stewardship course will be offered by the 446th Airlift Wing’s Chaplain Corps at McChord Field, Washington, this summer.



“In light of everything that has gone on in the last year, we have a lot of people who are struggling financially,” said Chaplain (Capt.)Timothy Dalhstrom, a 446th Airlift Wing chaplain. “It has been a rocky time and we want to meet people where they are and encourage them in a positive direction.”



The program has been used around the Air Force and is tailored to military members and their families. The nine-week course helps to develop a financial plan including spending, saving, and preparing for the future. This religious education opportunity is a self-paced, online course.



While this program looks at financial readiness through a spiritual resiliency lens, the chapel office seeks to provide a safe place to ask questions and provide the right resources in partnership with the wing's Airman and Family Readiness Center and Psychological Health.



“Worries and concerns about finances can lead to stress, which can lead to anxiety, depression, and relationship issues,” said Kristi McCann, 446th Airlift Wing's Psychological Health Program Director. “Psychological health offers ways to navigate those feelings and stay healthy.”



Resources available at the Airman and Family Readiness Center are job search assistance, resume writing, and personal financial counselors.



The Department of Defense' Office of Financial Readiness defines financial readiness as the state in which successful management of personal financial responsibilities supports a service member's ability to perform his or her wartime responsibilities.



“We have civilian jobs, Air Force jobs, we have our family; and all of that is tied together,” said Dahlstrom. “[These] can be impacted when we are struggling financially, and we want to do everything we can to keep you in boots.”



Online group meetings will be available in the summer. The intent of the groups is to facilitate communication on financial topics and build community. Wing members who have completed the course in the past will serve as mentors. As COVID-19 safety precautions allow, in-person meetings will be scheduled. Spouses are encouraged to participate.



Books and materials will be provided by the chapel office. To register for the free course, email at 446AW.HC@us.af.mil.

