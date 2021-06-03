TMD Best Warrior Competition Sustains Soldier and Airmen Readiness

BASTROP, Texas – Service members from across Texas came together March 4-6, 2021 to compete in the Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, near Bastrop Texas.



“This competition shows the level of proficiency of our National Guard service members, and gives us a birds-eye view of how our Soldiers are physically and what we have to offer to the state of Texas,” said Staff Sgt. Richard Corder, 36th Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition Non-Commissioned Officer in charge. “Additionally, they are competing against other Army and Air Guardsmen which builds comradery within the Texas National Guard that we otherwise wouldn’t normally get.”



This event bridges gaps between the various components of the Texas Military Department by building a better prepared, comprehensive unit to support joint operations such as emergency response or overseas deployments.



For the competitors, The Best Warrior Competition refines and evaluates Soldier skills and grants traditional Guardsmen the opportunity to take lessons learned back to their units.



“Being in a traditional Guard unit, we don’t typically get to do many warrior tasks during a drill weekend,” said Spc. Trinidad Basulto, 136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. “This helps me teach Soldiers back in my unit the proper way to train for real-world events.”



The four-day competition consists of 10-scored events that tests competitors on their capabilities and individual combat-readiness. Events include: a fitness challenge, an obstacle course, marksmanship drills, land navigation, formal board interviews, written exams and a mystery event.



This year’s event hosted 19 service members from across Texas. The winners of the competition will be announced on March 7 and will be eligible to compete in the regional Best Warrior Competition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 17:34 Story ID: 390753 Location: BASTROP, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TMD Best Warrior Competition Sustains Soldier and Airmen Readiness, by 1LT Marco Moya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.